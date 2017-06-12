Bridge open to pedestrians as Bridgefest celebrations continue
The Confederation Bridge is closed until 1 p.m. because of the IWK Bridge Walk and IWK Run for Families. Bridgefest's Sunday events are underway, with the IWK Run for families, and IWK Bridge Walk both continuing until noon.
