Breaking Committee approves bill recognizing Charlottetown as Confederation birthplace

Committee approves bill recognizing Charlottetown as Confederation birthplace

P.E.I. Senator Diane Griffin appeared before the legal and constitutional affairs committee Thursday, arguing that while Confederation grew out of a number of conferences, the process began in Charlottetown in 1864. University of Prince Edward Island historian Ed MacDonald says having the designation is important in the teaching of Canada's history, and for its impact on tourism for Prince Edward Island.

