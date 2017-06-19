Boardwalk lights vandalized in Summerside
Summerside police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for damaging lights and exercise equipment along the boardwalk near MacKenzie Drive. According to a news release from the City of Summerside, repairing and replacing the damaged lights could cost thousands of dollars.
Read more at CBC News.
