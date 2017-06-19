Bluegrass artist Janet McGarry, Serge...

Bluegrass artist Janet McGarry, Serge Bernard and Wildwood are featured

Sunday Night Shenanigans, hosted by Judy MacLean at York Community Centre, kicks off a new series of show/ceilidhs this weekend at 7pm. Special guests are Janet McGarry and Wildwood bluegrass band featuring husband and wife duo Janet McGarry and Serge Bernard who Janet is a 5 time Award winner of the Female Vocalist of the Year, earning her a Masters at Eastern Canadian Bluegrass Music Awards, and she is a Daughter of Bluegrass, a group of International leading women in bluegrass.

