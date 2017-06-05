Belfast-Murray River MLA says ferry t...

Belfast-Murray River MLA says ferry task force needs more time

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton says the ferry task force should be given more time to assess the needs for the service. The Wood Islands Ferry Task Force needs more time to look into economics of the service while the federal government finalizes its decision on how operations will continue, according to an Opposition MLA.

