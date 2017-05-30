Atlantic Provinces Economic Council s...

Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says capital spending down in region in 2017

3 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says capital spending on major projects in Atlantic Canada is expected to fall by seven per cent this year to $13 billion. A new major projects inventory released by the council on Monday, says an overall decline in energy-related spending will result in a decline in 2017 in three of the four Atlantic provinces.

Prince Edward Island

