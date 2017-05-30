Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says capital spending down in region in 2017
The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says capital spending on major projects in Atlantic Canada is expected to fall by seven per cent this year to $13 billion. A new major projects inventory released by the council on Monday, says an overall decline in energy-related spending will result in a decline in 2017 in three of the four Atlantic provinces.
