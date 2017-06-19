Assault on referee leads to 30 days in jail for minor hockey player
Cole Trevor Crane and his father James Trevor Crane attend provincial court on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Starting Saturday, June 24, 2017, Cole Trevor Crane, 18 will serve his sentence on weekends so that he can also keep his job throughout the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC