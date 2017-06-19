Alberta triple murder trial hears about DNA links between suspect and victims
The jury in an Alberta triple murder trial has heard that blood found on the accused killer's boot was a match to the two-year-old victim. RCMP DNA expert Janice Lyons examined several blood samples relating to the deaths of little Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette.
