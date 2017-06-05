Alberta school bus driver charged with drunk driving after bus hits tree
A witness told police the bus collided with a tree and a sign, then continued driving through the neighbourhood for short distance before stopping. Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, who is 42 and from Red Deer, is to appear in court on July 12 on several charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.
