Accident early today in Charlottetown involves alleged drunk driver
A vehicle crash on Walthan Drive in Charlottetown early this morning brought police to the scene and the driver to jail. The accused female driver, a 24-year-old resident of Charlottetown, was arrested for impaired driving after it was determined she had twice the legal amount of alcohol in her blood.
