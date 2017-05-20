'A wonderful Island experience': Festival of Small Halls organizers tuned up and ready to go
Executive director Jennifer Campbell , and festival manager Debbie Atkinson are both excited for what this year's festival brings. The ninth P.E.I. Mutual Festival of Small Halls is almost here again, boasting 50 performances in 40 community halls.
