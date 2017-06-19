5-year-old P.E.I. girl injured in trampoline accident recovering at home

Ella Hurry's quick recovery has been 'nothing short of a miracle,' says her mother Terrie-Lynn Hurry Five-year-old Ella Hurry, who was badly hurt in a trampoline accident a week and a half ago, is happy to be recovering at home after a stay at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax. Hurry, and the trampoline she was playing on Sunday, June 11, was picked up by a gust of wind and thrown about 40 metres.

