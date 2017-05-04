Yoga for trauma: New program aims to ...

Yoga for trauma: New program aims to help P.E.I. veterans 'from the inside out'

The program was created after Military Family Resource Centre program coordinator Bernie Mullin-Splurde read about yoga for trauma, and thought it could benefit veterans on P.E.I. A new program offered by the P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre and Dynamic Fitness will help ill or injured veterans manage both emotional and physical pain through yoga. "When it comes to ill and injured, I happened to read something about yoga for trauma and decided to do a little bit of investigation," said MFRC program coordinator Bernie Mullin-Splurde.

