Winnipeg police arrest, charge men with killing Tina Fontaine's cousin
Winnipeg police have charged three men in a homicide involving the cousin of Tina Fontaine, a teenager whose death fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women. Police say Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine, who was 29, was shot in March before the home she was in was set on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
