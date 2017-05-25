'Will leave you amazed': 9 tall ships to visit Charlottetown on Canada Day weekend
If you ever wanted to climb aboard a tall ship, you'll have the chance this summer as nine tall ships visit Charlottetown during the RDV2017 Tall Ships Regatta. The ships will dock at the Port Charlottetown and Queen's Wharf from June 30 to July 2 and the public will be able to visit the ships for free.
