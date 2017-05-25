Western P.E.I. man fails to show for sentencing on weapons-related charges

A warrant has been issued for Dylan Chaisson, 24, after the St. Roch, P.E.I., man failed to show up in court to be sentenced to weapons-related charges in connection with an altercation with two men trying to rob him in his home last year. He has pleaded guilty to charges of uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, failing to have a license for a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and failing to attend court last November.

