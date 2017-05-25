Western P.E.I. man fails to show for sentencing on weapons-related charges
A warrant has been issued for Dylan Chaisson, 24, after the St. Roch, P.E.I., man failed to show up in court to be sentenced to weapons-related charges in connection with an altercation with two men trying to rob him in his home last year. He has pleaded guilty to charges of uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, failing to have a license for a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and failing to attend court last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC