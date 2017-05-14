'We're happy to provide that,' says Island pot producer of Health Canada's mandatory testing
Krystalle Ramlakhan is a multi-platform journalist with CBC P.E.I. She has also worked for CBC in Winnipeg and Iqaluit. "As a consumer, if your health is already compromised perhaps from not being well to begin with and you're buying your medicine you want to make sure that the product you're getting is good and is safe and as a licensed producer here in P.E.I., that's a big deal to us and we're going to make sure that it is that way," said Edwin Jewell, president of Canada's Island Garden.
