Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the Granville Street store in Summerside and the Oak Tree store in Charlottetown, which will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.