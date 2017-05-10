Truck driver charged in deadly Highway 401 crash that killed 4
A 37-year-old transport truck driver from Quebec is facing a number of charges in connection with a major highway crash in Ontario that killed four people. Ontario Provincial Police say they're still working to identify the victims of Thursday's crash, which took place along Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
