'There are many people in crises': P.E.I. chief of mental health calls for better supports
P.E.I.'s chief of mental health and addictions, Dr. Heather Keizer, is concerned about federal money earmarked for mental health being diverted to schools. $400,000 this year is planned to go toward public health nurses in Island schools, which Keizer said is like "planting a garden when you've got a fire over here."
