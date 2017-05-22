The rubber duckies are off and swimming in Tyne Valley
Nine-year-old Kenley Noye rhymes off some of the events that take place during Tyne Valley's annual Rubber Ducky Day - the fire truck rides, the pony rides, the rubber ducky race. This is the fourth year for the Tyne Valley Rubber Ducky Day and it happens this Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. beside the Tyne Valley Library in the Old Mill Pond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC