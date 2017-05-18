Suspected drowning at Park Falls, Pictou County
An RCMP release stated that at 3:36 p.m. Friday, at Park Falls, a popular swimming location, the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man jumping into the water and not returning to the surface. The Pictou County District RCMP are currently on scene, assisting are the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Thorburn and New Glasgow Fire Departments and EHS.
