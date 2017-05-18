Suspected drowning at Park Falls, Pic...

Suspected drowning at Park Falls, Pictou County

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

An RCMP release stated that at 3:36 p.m. Friday, at Park Falls, a popular swimming location, the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man jumping into the water and not returning to the surface. The Pictou County District RCMP are currently on scene, assisting are the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Thorburn and New Glasgow Fire Departments and EHS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr '17 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr '17 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr '17 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC