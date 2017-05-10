School bus drivers needed in P.E.I.
MLA Bush Dumville wants to be sure that all Island students gets to school safely and on time every day. The MLA for West Royalty-Springvale raised concerns in the legislature Wednesday regarding the shortage of substitute school bus drivers in the province.
