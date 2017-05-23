Roger Moore's Island visit showed dif...

Roger Moore's Island visit showed different side to actor

43 min ago Read more: CBC News

People today, especially James Bond fans, are remembering the British actor Sir Roger Moore, who has passed away at 89. Moore played the British agent in seven films from 1973 to 1985, including Live And Let Die , The Spy Who Loved Me and A View To A Kill . He had a long-standing job as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, the UN agency for the protection of children.

