RCMP find drugs and cash during search in Mount Stewart
Police say that $10,000 in cash, as well as hashish, Oxycontin, Methadone and approximately 21 pounds of marijuana were found during the search. A man has been charged in relation to the investigation is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on June 5. "Drugs continue to have a negative impact on the people of our Island, removing this amount of drugs will certainly impact the local drug trade," said Const.
