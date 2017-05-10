Quebec's top court rules national securities regulator is unconstitutional
The provincial government asked the Quebec Court of Appeal in the summer of 2015 to look into the legality of the federal plan after arguing securities regulation falls under provincial jurisdiction. Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Yukon have all signed on to the proposed national securities regulator.
