Provincial debt burdens concerning: APEC

Despite budgetary measure , debt burden remains a concern for the four Atlantic Provinces, particularly Newfoundland and Labrador, the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council said today. "The three Maritime provinces have less debt, on a per capita basis, than do Quebec and Ontario, yet there should be no mistake the Atlantic provinces are highly indebted, and Newfoundland and Labrador the most heavily so in Canada," Finn Poschmann, APEC president and CEO, said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.