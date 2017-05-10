Province encourages all Islanders to get vaccinated
Universally free flu shots and enhanced immunization programs for adults are two efforts aimed at urging all Islanders to get vaccinated against infectious diseases. Beginning this fall, Prince Edward Island will begin two initiatives to enhance the uptake of vaccination programs: a universal influenza immunization program and a program focused on getting more adults immunized.
