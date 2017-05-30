Plan for fast Internet for all of P.E.I. on track
Improved Internet service for P.E.I. is on track to be available to all Islanders by the beginning of 2018. Xplornet, the company that was contracted by the federal government to provide Internet to around 12,000 households in communities across the Island says things are going smoothly.
