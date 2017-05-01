P.E.I. writer, musician Rick Sparkes to release debut album Tuesday

Summerside writer and musician Rick Sparkes is set to release his first EP, "Dirty, Little Love Songs" on May 2. Sparkes has spent the last year in and out of the studio, writing and recording the material for the project. "When you first consider making a record and everything that goes into it, from writing, to recording, to mixing, not to mention the financial side of it, it can seem like a daunting, if not overwhelming process," said Sparkes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.