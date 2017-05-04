P.E.I. woman sentenced in dog starvation case, banned from owning pets
The PEI Humane Society said Tikka, shown here, and Harley, were in its care for two to three months, but were unable to be rehabilitated. A P.E.I. woman has been banned from owning or caring for any pets for five years after pleading guilty to charges involving dogs that were seized because they were believed to be starving.
