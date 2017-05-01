P.E.I. truck driver arrested in N.S., facing impaired driving charges
The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested in Nova Scotia Monday and faces charges for impaired driving and possession of marijuana. Lunenburg District RCMP said they responded to reports of a tractor-trailer in the ditch along Highway 103 near Bridgewater, N.S., at 12:20 a.m. Monday.
