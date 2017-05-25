P.E.I. to receive $7.2 million for affordable housing investments
The provincial and federal governments have announced a total investment of $7.2 million, that will go towards several affordable housing projects, including 50 new seniors housing units to be built across the Island. The federal and provincial governments have announced a total of $7.2 million dollars towards transitional housing for victims of family violence and affordable and social housing for families and seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|8 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC