P.E.I. residents safely destroyed 6.8 tonnes of medical waste in 2016
Pharmacists in the province helped residents safely dispose of 6.8 tonnes of pharmaceutical and sharps waste in 2016, the first full year of a waste recovery effort. That figure includes 4.2 tonnes of expired or unused medications and 2.6 tonnes of sharps like needles and lancets.
