P.E.I. lacrosse players learn the history of Canada's national summer sport

Members of Mi'kmaq Legends perform a version of the snake dance song for lacrosse players in Morell, P.E.I. Instead of rushing to the fields, two hundred young P.E.I. lacrosse players paused before Saturday's matches in Morell to listen to a traditional Mi'kmaq prayer and song. Then, under overcast skies, they played their games, trying to get the ball into the opposing team's goal.

