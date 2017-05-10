P.E.I. hockey player pleads guilty to...

P.E.I. hockey player pleads guilty to assault on referee

The hockey player, who has no previous record, pleaded guilty to assault on a referee on March 26, 2017. An 18 year old man, Cole Trevor Crane, pleaded guilty to assault in provincial court Monday in relation to an incident involving a referee.

