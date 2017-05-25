P.E.I. grants aimed at helping prevent violence against women
The P.E.I. government says women have consistently made up at least 94 per cent of recipients of emergency protection orders under the Victims of Family Violence Act. A new round of grants from the Interministerial Women's Secretariat will support community-based efforts to prevent violence against women.
