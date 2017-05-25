P.E.I. forecast to lead Atlantic Canada in economic growth
P.E.I. will lead the Atlantic region in economic growth, says the Conference Board of Canada, but it will be at the front of a relatively weak field. The conference board forecasts a growth of 1.8 per cent in 2017 for the Island, largely on the strength of the province's tourism and manufacturing sectors.
