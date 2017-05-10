Opposition calls for P.E.I. Finance minister to resign for 'spinning tales' about e-gaming
Over and over, Darlene Compton and Steven Myers brought up details about the province's proposal in 2011-12 to make P.E.I. an Internet gambling regulator for the country, which also involved setting up a financial transaction platform in P.E.I. They compared what they say are inconsistencies in statements Roach has made about what he knew about this proposal, which has become known simply as "e-gaming." "How many times do we have to catch you before you resign?" Compton asked repeatedly during question period Thursday.
