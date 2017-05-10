Opposition calls for P.E.I. Finance m...

Opposition calls for P.E.I. Finance minister to resign for 'spinning tales' about e-gaming

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Over and over, Darlene Compton and Steven Myers brought up details about the province's proposal in 2011-12 to make P.E.I. an Internet gambling regulator for the country, which also involved setting up a financial transaction platform in P.E.I. They compared what they say are inconsistencies in statements Roach has made about what he knew about this proposal, which has become known simply as "e-gaming." "How many times do we have to catch you before you resign?" Compton asked repeatedly during question period Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... Wed WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC