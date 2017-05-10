Nearly 2 years later, trial begins fo...

Nearly 2 years later, trial begins for man accused of murder

Joel Clow has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Traci Lynch. Nearly two years after the body of Traci Lynch was found on a rural property in P.E.I., the man accused in her death is going on trial.

