NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plans to vote in upcoming French election
NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plans to vote in the French election this weekend, suggesting his support will be directed toward candidate Emmanuel Macron. Mulcair, who holds Canadian and French citizenship, says it is easy for him to choose between an "anti-Europe, extreme right-winger" Marine Le Pen and Macron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC