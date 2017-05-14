NDP bus spins its wheels as all parties leaders push before Tuesday's election
With just one day left before the British Columbia election, the New Democrat's campaign was left spinning its wheels - literally. At an election stop in Surrey, the NDP bus was hung up on a bump, leaving some wheels on the bus briefly spinning in the air.
