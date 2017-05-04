Nanotech 'slingshot' shoots drugs rig...

Nanotech 'slingshot' shoots drugs right where they're needed

49 min ago

The molecular slingshot is only a few nanometres long and is composed of a synthetic DNA strand that can load a drug and then effectively act as the rubber band of the slingshot. A group of Canadian and Italian scientists has developed a nano-scale "slingshot" that can shoot drugs directly to the part of the body that needs them, thereby speeding up recovery and reducing side-effects.

Prince Edward Island

