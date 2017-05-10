Nalcor Energy posts first-quarter pro...

Nalcor Energy posts first-quarter profits of $57M

Nalcor Energy more than doubled its profits during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2016. From January through March, Nalcor posted a profit of $57 million, up roughly $29 million over the first quarter of last year.

