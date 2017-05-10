Music is a healer:' stroke does not keep Buell from accepting awards
Garnet Buell felt fortunate to be able to walk across the stage to accept two awards during the Music P.E.I. awards party in Charlottetown Sunday, after having a stroke earlier last week. Buell of Murray River was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Monday after he noticed he was having a hard time reading the newspaper.
