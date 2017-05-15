Murder trial examines behaviour of accused man
A police video showing a handcuffed Joel Clow thrashing and moaning on the ground after his arrest was reviewed in a Charlottetown courtroom Tuesday, as Clow's murder trial continued. The video was shown as lawyer Joel Pink built his defence for Clow, who has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Traci Lynch.
