Medical student's murder trial: Witness describes loud bang, bloody man
An eyewitness said he heard a gunshot, and saw a bloody man sitting on a chair in the Halifax apartment of a medical student on trial for murder. Pookiel McCabe told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury Monday that he was William Sandeson's close friend and neighbour on Aug. 15, 2015, the night Sandeson allegedly killed 22-year-old Taylor Samson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|Sun
|Max
|1
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC