Medical student's murder trial: Witness describes loud bang, bloody man

23 hrs ago

An eyewitness said he heard a gunshot, and saw a bloody man sitting on a chair in the Halifax apartment of a medical student on trial for murder. Pookiel McCabe told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury Monday that he was William Sandeson's close friend and neighbour on Aug. 15, 2015, the night Sandeson allegedly killed 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Prince Edward Island

