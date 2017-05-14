Medical student's murder trial: Witness describes loud bang, bloody man

An eyewitness said he heard a gunshot, and saw a bloody man sitting on a chair in the Halifax apartment of a medical student on trial for murder. Pookiel McCabe told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury Monday that he was William Sandeson's close friend and neighbour on Aug. 15, 2015, the night Sandeson allegedly killed 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.