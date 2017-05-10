Media Advisory - Announcement About C...

Media Advisory - Announcement About Canada 150 Projects in Prince Edward Island

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Canada NewsWire

For further information: , please contact: Pierre-Olivier Herbert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca Thank you for submitting your request. You will receive an e-mail shortly with a link to reset your password.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... Wed WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC