Media Advisory - Announcement About Canada 150 Projects in Prince Edward Island
For further information: , please contact: Pierre-Olivier Herbert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca Thank you for submitting your request. You will receive an e-mail shortly with a link to reset your password.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|Wed
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC