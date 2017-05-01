McNeil rebuffs demands he apologize for remarks over female candidates
But, McNeil says he may have lacked "eloquence" in his original explanation of comments he made suggesting other parties choose female candidates to contest ridings they're unlikely to win. NDP Leader Gary Burrill says 24 of his party's 51 candidates are female, while women make up a third of the Progressive Conservative candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC