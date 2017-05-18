Matinee offers a real taste of the Island when Glenda's Kitchen returns
Glenda's Kitchen returns after a successful debut at The Charlottetown Festival last summer, and will feature a beloved and familiar name in the director's chair. Wade Lynch will lead a cast of Festival favourites, including Glenda Landry, Hank Stinson, Julain Molnar, Marlane O'Brien, and Cam MacDuffee.
